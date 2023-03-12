TD Securities Boosts ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.