TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to C$65.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

