Teck Resources Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
