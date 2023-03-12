TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

