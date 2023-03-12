TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 545,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

TELA Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 36,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,469. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.