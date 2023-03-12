Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.
J.Jill Price Performance
J.Jill stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
