Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

J.Jill stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. J.Jill has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.Jill by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

