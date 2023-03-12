Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.55 ($8.03) to €7.45 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance
Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.69. 18,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,567. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.
Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile
TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. The firm operates through the following segments: Regulated, Non-Regulated and International. The Regulated segment includes the development, operation and maintenance of the National Transmission Grid, in addition to dispatching and metering, and the activities involved in the construction of storage systems.
Featured Articles
