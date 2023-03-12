Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $300.06 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00006181 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $300.06 million and $30.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004091 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 232,193,204 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

