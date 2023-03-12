TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $219.70 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $219.70 million and $15.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00071573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00053542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,003,195 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,916,965 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.