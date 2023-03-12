TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $216.53 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,000,890 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,927,595 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

