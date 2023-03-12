Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in February

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$31.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.87. Tessenderlo Group has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

