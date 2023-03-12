Tezos Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004720 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $917.92 million and approximately $18.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004091 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,531,209 coins and its circulating supply is 930,251,007 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

