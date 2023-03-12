The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $225.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $176.71. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

