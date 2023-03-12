The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,062.84

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,062.84 ($12.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($12.99). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($12.75), with a volume of 63,240 shares trading hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £452.51 million, a PE ratio of 11,777.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,063.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,010.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

