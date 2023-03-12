The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is United Services Automobile Association’s 8th Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.