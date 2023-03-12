The Graph (GRT) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $61.80 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,604,418,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,836,603,223 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.