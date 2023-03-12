The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $70.20 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,183. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

