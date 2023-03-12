The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

