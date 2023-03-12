The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 30th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Mosaic by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 66,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mosaic by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 102,710 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Mosaic by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

