The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $49.08. 6,460,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

