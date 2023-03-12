The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.26.
In other news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
