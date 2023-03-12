The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,811. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In other news, COO Matthew P. Miller purchased 73,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares in the company, valued at $166,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

