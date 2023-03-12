The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 230.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 172,445 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

