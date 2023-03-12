Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.83 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $566.18 and a 200-day moving average of $545.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

