Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

