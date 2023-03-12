Thomas White International Ltd. Has $144,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 539,508 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

