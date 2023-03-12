Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 2.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.20) to GBX 2,987 ($35.92) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 3,000 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.87) to GBX 2,950 ($35.47) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

