Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $2.38 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

