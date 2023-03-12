Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases 36,090 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

RDY stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

RDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

