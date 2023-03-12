Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 33,023 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.20% of Embraer worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

