Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $341.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

