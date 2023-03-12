Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $47,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,859,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

