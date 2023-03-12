Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 621,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,191,000 after acquiring an additional 892,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.82 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

