Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $136.96 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,820 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $136,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

