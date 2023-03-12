Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

