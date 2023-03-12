Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pool by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

POOL opened at $348.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.03 and its 200-day moving average is $335.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

