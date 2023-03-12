Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Chesapeake Energy worth $28,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

