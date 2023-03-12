Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $34,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after acquiring an additional 278,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $261.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

