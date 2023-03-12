Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,605 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,605 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.