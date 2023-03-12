Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 246,679 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

