Threshold Price Down 15.9% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $351.10 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00036241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,452.04 or 0.99960285 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903404 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03221304 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $16,539,757.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.