Thunder Brawl Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $70.08 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01224149 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $209.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

