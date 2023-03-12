Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MET opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

