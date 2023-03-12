Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

Tiger Brands stock remained flat at $11.58 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2849 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.