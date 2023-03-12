tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 2.7%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66). 189,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,549,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of £112.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.19.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

