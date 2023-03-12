Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 2,748.9% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,711,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Titan Medical by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,364,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 70.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

