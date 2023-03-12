Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

TIVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 694,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

