Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOFB remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

