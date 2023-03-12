Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.35 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.11 billion and $23.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00036832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00225121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,313.88 or 0.99833082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26974794 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $25,731,398.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

