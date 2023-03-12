Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.32. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.96 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Topaz Energy

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ci Capital reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.02.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.