Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.32. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.96 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.
Insider Activity
In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Articles
