Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.
Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 533.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
