Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 533.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

